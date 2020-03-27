GCS: 17,453 coronavirus tests - processed to date, at national level

A number of 17,453 tests have been processed so far, at national level, of which 1,006 in private medical units, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In the last 24 hours, 1,127 calls were registered to the single emergency line 112 and 6,553 to the TELVERDE line for the information of citizens (0800 800 358).GCS reminds citizens to only take into consideration information verified by official sources and to call the TELVERDE live - 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information. The TELVERDE line is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly to inform citizens, the quoted source emphasizes.Romanians abroad can request information regarding the prevention and fight against the virus at the specially dedicated line - +4021 320 20 20.