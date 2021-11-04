GCS: 198 with COVID-19 incidence 6 per thousand inhabitants or higher

The incidence of COVID-19 cases cumulated at 14 days is greater than or equal to 6 per thousand inhabitants in 198 cities, down from the previous day, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

According to GCS, the incidence is over 10 per thousand inhabitants in 62 cities.

The cities with the highest incidence are:

* Otopeni (Ilfov) - 19.55

* Nucet (Bihor) - 18.74

* Stei (Bihor) - 15.87

* Popesti-Leordeni (Ilfov) - 15.72

* Amara (Ialomita) - 15.25

* Alba Iulia (Alba) - 15.21

* Magurele (Ilfov) - 14.91

* Buftea (Ilfov) - 14.89

* Nadlac (Arad) - 14.51

* Beius (Bihor) - 14.33

Regarding the communes, the highest incidence is registered in:

* Saceni (Teleorman) - 29.89

* Mogos (Alba) - 25.1

* Plescuta (Arad) - 23.58.