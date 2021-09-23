GCS: 21 ICU beds available nationwide, 3 in Bucharest

A number of 21 intensive care beds are available on Thursday, nationwide, for patients with COVID-19, other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are confirmed with SARS -CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

According to the quoted source, there are three free ICU beds in Bucharest.

"As of September 23, 2021, according to the data in the alerte.ms application, there are 1,212 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide. Also, 1,067 ICU beds are occupied throughout the country. In Bucharest, there are 248 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients approved by DSP. There are 21 ICU beds available nationwide for COVID-19 patients, other than those reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV- 2, and in Bucharest there are three free beds at the moment," says GCS.According to the Strategic Communication Group, work is still underway to make operational and provide the necessary medical staff for other ICU beds that will be made available in the coming days.GCS mentions that in the process of making operational of new ICU beds, the emphasis is on those intended for people who have certain medical conditions and who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 because in these cases the respective patients present serious conditions that can constitute comorbidities and they are at a much higher risk.On Thursday, the situation of free beds is as follows:* Arges - 2* Bihor - 1* Botosani - 3* Bucharest - 3* Covasna - 1* Dolj - 4* Iasi - 1* Mehedinti - 1* Sibiu - 3* Suceava - 2. AGERPRES