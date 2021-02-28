GCS: 2,830 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; tests performed in past 24 hours - 12,941

A number of 2,830 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source points out.

As of Sunday, 801,994 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 740,352 have been declared cured.To date, 6,022,647 RT-PCR tests and 300,660 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 12,941 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,933 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 6,008 on request) and 4,550 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had already been detected positive, 424 people were reconfirmed as being positive.