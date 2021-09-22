GCS: 46 cities, 266 rural towns exceed 3 per thousand inhabitans COVID incidence rate

The 14-day report of the COVID-19 cases incidence rate exceeded the 3/1,000 inhabitants threshold in 46 cities and 266 rural towns, the Strategic Communication Group reported (GCS) on Wednesday.

Of the 46 cities, five have an incidence rate of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The highest values of COVID-19 incidence were recorded in:

- Horezu (Valcea county): 42 cases, incidence of 6.09;- Negresti-Oas (Satu Mare county): 101 cases, incidence of 5.91;- Viseu de Sus (Maramures county): 96 cases, incidence of 5.42;- Bechet (Dolj county): 24 cases, incidence of 5.31;- Bragadiru (Ilfov county): 160 cases, incidence of 5.17.Of the 266 communes, 68 have an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The highest values were recorded in:- Catina (Cluj county): 20 cases, incidence of 12.08;- Seica Mica (Sibiu county): 18 cases, incidence of 10.03;- Ploscos (Cluj county): 6 cases, incidence of 9.66;- Pojejena (Caras-Severin county): 26 cases, incidence of 9.47;- Barsana (Maramures county): 41 cases, incidence of 8.89.GCS reminds that, after a locality reaches an incidence of 3 per thousand inhabitants, it is necessary to convene the County Committees for Emergency Situations for the adoption of measures to prevent and limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in accordance with the provisions of CNSU (National Committee for Emergency Situations) decisions and of the Government's decisions in force. AGERPRES