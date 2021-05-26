GCS: 52 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24hrs

A number of 52 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data reported on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

It is about 24 men and 28 women.

According to the GCS, 50 of the deaths were from comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far for two patients.In total, 30,092 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection died in Romania.Since the beginning of the epidemic, 191 Romanian citizens abroad and detected with COVID-19 have died.