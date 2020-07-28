 
     
GCS: 5,479 Romanians abroad infected with coronavirus, number of deaths unchanged at 123

coronavirus

As many as 5,479 Romanians from outside the country, compared to 5,329 on Monday, were confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group reported Tuesday.

According to the source, the number of deaths of Romanian citizens abroad, due to COVID-19, is 123, with no changes in this respect since the last reporting.

Of the 5,479 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,891 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,551 in Germany, 157 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 111 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 16 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden and the Republic of Congo.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 123 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA, one in Brazil and one in the Republic of Congo.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 165 were declared cured: 135 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

