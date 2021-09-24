 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 60 cities, 357 rural towns exceed 3 per thousand COVID-19 incidence rate

static.lsm.lv
medic spital

The 14-day report for the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection cases showed higher or equal to 3 per thousand inhabitants incidence in 60 cities and 357 rural towns, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Friday (GCS).

Of the 60 cities, 11 have an incidence rate of over 5 per thousand inhabitants, Agerpres.ro informs.

Of the 357 rural towns, 91 have an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of more than 5 per thousand inhabitants.

GCS reminds that after a locality reaches an incidence of 3 per thousand inhabitants, it is necessary to convene the County Committees for Emergency Situations for the adoption of measures to prevent and limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the in force provisions of CNSU and the Government.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.