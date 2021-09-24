GCS: 60 cities, 357 rural towns exceed 3 per thousand COVID-19 incidence rate

The 14-day report for the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection cases showed higher or equal to 3 per thousand inhabitants incidence in 60 cities and 357 rural towns, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Friday (GCS).

Of the 60 cities, 11 have an incidence rate of over 5 per thousand inhabitants, Agerpres.ro informs.

Of the 357 rural towns, 91 have an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of more than 5 per thousand inhabitants.

GCS reminds that after a locality reaches an incidence of 3 per thousand inhabitants, it is necessary to convene the County Committees for Emergency Situations for the adoption of measures to prevent and limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the in force provisions of CNSU and the Government.