The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 6,926, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

As many as 377 patients are in intensive care, the source added.

On the territory of Romania, 2,713 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,510 are in institutional isolation.

Moreover, 16,304 people are in quarantine at home, and 21 are in institutional quarantine.