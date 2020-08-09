GCS: 7,640 people hospitalised with COVID-19; 458 in intensive care

As of Friday at noon, there were 7,640 people with COVID-19 in Romania hospitalised in special healthcare facilities, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Sunday.

As many as 458 of the patients were in intensive care.

As of the same date, 6,636 people in Romania confirmed with the novel coronavirus were in isolation at home, and 5,272 in institutional isolation.

Also, 20,463 people were in quarantine at home and 168 in institutional quarantine.