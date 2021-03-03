 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 77 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours

timesofisrael.com
vaccin covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2

A number of 77 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday.

According to GCS, it is about 40 men and 37 women.

75 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for two deceased patients so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 20,586 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. As many as 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.

Worldwide, 2,484,324 people had died until March 2.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.