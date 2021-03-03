GCS: 77 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours

A number of 77 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday.

According to GCS, it is about 40 men and 37 women.

75 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for two deceased patients so far.Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 20,586 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. As many as 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.Worldwide, 2,484,324 people had died until March 2.