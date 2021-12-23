 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 775 new cases of COVID-19, 81 deaths registered in 24h

timesofisrael.com
vaccin covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2

A number of 775 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered over the past 24 hours, as well as 81 deaths, 44 of which occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

"According with the data with the National Centre for Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) on December 23, 2021, 10:00, in the past 24-hour interval there were registered 775 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, 81 COVID-related deaths were reported, out of which 44 previous," GCS points out.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.