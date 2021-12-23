GCS: 775 new cases of COVID-19, 81 deaths registered in 24h

A number of 775 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered over the past 24 hours, as well as 81 deaths, 44 of which occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

"According with the data with the National Centre for Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) on December 23, 2021, 10:00, in the past 24-hour interval there were registered 775 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, 81 COVID-related deaths were reported, out of which 44 previous," GCS points out.