GCS: 78 deaths in COVID-19 patients in 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that in the last 24 hours, 78 deaths have been registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to GCS, there are 43 men and 35 women.

According to GCS, 67 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and eight patients who died did not have comorbidities, while for three no comorbidities have been reported up to now.No deaths prior to the reference interval were reported.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 35,592 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES