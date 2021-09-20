 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 78 deaths in COVID-19 patients in 24 hours

F. P.
Twitter
sicrie italia decese

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that in the last 24 hours, 78 deaths have been registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to GCS, there are 43 men and 35 women.

According to GCS, 67 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and eight patients who died did not have comorbidities, while for three no comorbidities have been reported up to now.

No deaths prior to the reference interval were reported.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 35,592 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.