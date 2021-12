In a single locality in Romania, Valea Ierii (Cluj) there is a 14-day COVID-19 cumulative infection rate exceeding 6 per thousand inhabitants, respectively 6.48, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, agerpres reports.

Higher incidence rates are registered in the localities:* Silindia (Arad) - 5.74* Olari (Arad) - 5.49* Bosorod (Hunedoara) - 4.85* Tichilesti (Braila) - 4.78* Varghis (Covasna) - 4.62.