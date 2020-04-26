GCS: Another 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus die; death toll rises to 619

Another 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 619, the Strategic Communications group (GCS) announced on Sunday.
It is about nine men and two women aged between 37 and 89.
