GCS: Another 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus die; death toll rises to 619

coronavirus covid-19

Another 11 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 619, the Strategic Communications group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

It is about nine men and two women aged between 37 and 89.

