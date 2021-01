Another 66 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours due to the infection with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

According to the GCS, of the persons who died 44 were men and 22 women.

GCS stated that 63 of the patients who died had comorbidities and three patients did not have comorbidities.

The total number of deaths in people infected with the novel coronavirus reached 17,035.