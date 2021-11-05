GCS: Capital falls below 1,000 new cases of COVID

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 988 and in the counties of Cluj - 417, Bihor - 414, Timis - 398 and Ilfov - 378, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed, on Friday.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Covasna - 49, Bistrita-Nasaud - 67, Tulcea - 69 and Mehedinti - 72.

The Capital has an incidence of 11.61 cases per thousand inhabitants, down for 14 days.

Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections cumulated at 14 days, with 13.36 cases per thousand inhabitants.

High incidence rates are also registered in Bihor - 10.71 and Prahova - 10.35.

All counties are still in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants).

The situation of new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection is as follows:

* Alba - 174

* Arad - 279

* Arges - 270

* Bacau - 208

* Bihor - 414

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 67

* Botosani - 81

* Brasov - 252

* Braila - 163

* Buzau - 203

* Caras-Severin - 96

* Calarasi - 82

* Cluj - 417

* Constanta - 119

* Covasna - 49

* Dambovita - 205

* Dolj - 150

* Galati - 321

* Giurgiu - 89

* Gorj - 79

* Harghita - 101

* Hunedoara - 285

* Ialomita - 103

* Iasi - 311

* Ilfov - 378

* Maramures - 116

* Mehedinti - 72

* Mures - 265

* Neamt - 115

* Olt - 177

* Prahova - 298

* Satu Mare - 94

* Salaj - 107

* Sibiu - 183

* Suceava - 133

* Teleorman - 160

* Timis - 398

* Tulcea - 69

* Vaslui - 107

* Valcea - 135

* Vrancea - 105

* Bucharest - 988.