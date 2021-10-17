GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 - in Bucharest (3,181), Ilfov (704), Iasi (597)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 3,181 and Ilfov - 704, Iasi - 597, Constanta - 586, Brasov - 567, informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in Vrancea - 57 and Caras-Severin - 68.

The capital city has an incidence of 16.27 cases per thousand inhabitants.However, Ilfov County is in the first place in terms of the incidence of infections cumulated at 14 days, with 16.83 cases per thousand inhabitants. The counties of Timis - 10.60 and Cluj - 8.88 also register high incidences.All counties are in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants).The situation by counties of new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection is as follows:* Alba - 249* Arad - 275* Arges - 438* Bacau - 226* Bihor - 242* Bistrita-Nasaud - 159* Botosani - 128* Brasov - 567* Braila - 194* Buzau - 140* Caras-Severin - 68* Calarasi - 139* Cluj - 421* Constanta - 586* Covasna - 123* Dambovita - 260* Dolj - 381* Galati - 390* Giurgiu - 236* Gorj - 109* Harghita - 103* Hunedoara - 224* Ialomita - 226* Iasi - 597* Ilfov - 704* Maramures - 121* Mehedinti - 140* Mures - 217* Neamt - 239* Olt - 228* Prahova - 480* Satu Mare - 98* Salaj - 109* Sibiu - 100* Suceava - 174* Teleorman - 230* Timis - 261* Tulcea - 105* Vaslui - 131* Valcea - 132* Vrancea - 57* Bucharest - 3,181.