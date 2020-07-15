 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 641 to 34,226

Facebook
covid 19 coronavirus

Another 641 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 34,226 on Wednesday, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

As many as 248 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positive, 24,155 were discharged from hospital; of these, 22,049 were declared cured and 2,106 were symptomless people who were discharged 10 days after being found positive for the virus.

Also, 727 COVID-positives were discharged on request.

To date, 886,918 tests have been processed nationwide, GCS said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.