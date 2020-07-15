GCS: Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 641 to 34,226

Another 641 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 34,226 on Wednesday, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

As many as 248 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positive, 24,155 were discharged from hospital; of these, 22,049 were declared cured and 2,106 were symptomless people who were discharged 10 days after being found positive for the virus.

Also, 727 COVID-positives were discharged on request.

To date, 886,918 tests have been processed nationwide, GCS said.