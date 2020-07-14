GCS: Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 30 to 1,931

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 30 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania in the last 24 hours.

By Tuesday, 1,931 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had died.

"Between 13.07.2020 (10.00) - 14.07.2020 (10.00) there were 30 deaths (13 men and 17 women) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, admitted in hospitals in Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Brasov, Covasna, Dambovita, Galati, Ialomita, Maramures, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timia and Valcea counties, and in Bucharest," the GCS release reads.

Of these, one death was registered in the 40-49 age group ; 3 deaths in the 50-59 age category; 11 - in the 60-69 age category ; 10 deaths in the 70-79 age category and 5 - in people over 80 years of age.

According to the same source, all deaths are of patients who have shown comorbidities.