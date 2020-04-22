 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest are Romania's highest coronavirus caseload areas

Twitter
coronavirus

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest further report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 2,372 and 1,050, respectively. They are followed by the counties of Arad - with 421 cases, and Hunedoara - 405, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Romania has a total of 9,710 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

* Alba - 160 cases

* Arad - 421

* Arges - 110

* Bacau - 150

* Bihor - 336

* Bistrita Nasaud - 137

* Botosani - 338

* Brasov - 348

* Braila - 19

* Buzau - 18

* Caras Severin - 70

* Calarasi - 47

* Cluj - 261

* Constanta - 213

* Covasna - 168

* Dambovita - 89

* Dolj - 69

* Galati - 287

* Giurgiu - 109

* Gorj - 25

* Harghita - 19

* Hunedoara - 405

* Ialomita - 141

* Ias - 179

* Ilfov - 207

* Maramures - 65

* Mehedinti - 47

* Mures - 312

* Neamt - 384

* Olt - 17

* Prahova - 51

* Satu Mare - 48

* Salaj - 27

* Sibiu - 195

* Suceava - 2,372

* Teleorman - 95

* Timis - 385

* Tulcea - 35

* Vaslui - 68

* Valcea - 22

* Vrancea - 211

* Bucharest - 1,050.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.