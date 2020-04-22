GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest are Romania's highest coronavirus caseload areas

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest further report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 2,372 and 1,050, respectively. They are followed by the counties of Arad - with 421 cases, and Hunedoara - 405, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Romania has a total of 9,710 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:* Alba - 160 cases* Arad - 421* Arges - 110* Bacau - 150* Bihor - 336* Bistrita Nasaud - 137* Botosani - 338* Brasov - 348* Braila - 19* Buzau - 18* Caras Severin - 70* Calarasi - 47* Cluj - 261* Constanta - 213* Covasna - 168* Dambovita - 89* Dolj - 69* Galati - 287* Giurgiu - 109* Gorj - 25* Harghita - 19* Hunedoara - 405* Ialomita - 141* Ias - 179* Ilfov - 207* Maramures - 65* Mehedinti - 47* Mures - 312* Neamt - 384* Olt - 17* Prahova - 51* Satu Mare - 48* Salaj - 27* Sibiu - 195* Suceava - 2,372* Teleorman - 95* Timis - 385* Tulcea - 35* Vaslui - 68* Valcea - 22* Vrancea - 211* Bucharest - 1,050.