GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest are Romania's highest coronavirus caseload areas

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest further report Romania's first and second-highest numbers of coronavirus infection cases: 2,372 and 1,050, respectively. They are followed by the counties of Arad - with 421 cases, and Hunedoara - 405, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.Romania has a total of 9,710 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.
The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
* Alba - 160 cases
* Arad - 421
* Arges - 110
* Bacau - 150
* Bihor - 336
* Bistrita Nasaud - 137
* Botosani - 338
* Brasov - 348
* Braila - 19
* Buzau - 18
* Caras Severin - 70
* Calarasi - 47
* Cluj - 261
* Constanta - 213
* Covasna - 168
* Dambovita - 89
* Dolj - 69
* Galati - 287
* Giurgiu - 109
* Gorj - 25
* Harghita - 19
* Hunedoara - 405
* Ialomita - 141
* Ias - 179
* Ilfov - 207
* Maramures - 65
* Mehedinti - 47
* Mures - 312
* Neamt - 384
* Olt - 17
* Prahova - 51
* Satu Mare - 48
* Salaj - 27
* Sibiu - 195
* Suceava - 2,372
* Teleorman - 95
* Timis - 385
* Tulcea - 35
* Vaslui - 68
* Valcea - 22
* Vrancea - 211
* Bucharest - 1,050.