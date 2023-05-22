General strike in education starts Monday.

The Education Unions are launching a general strike on Monday dissatisfied with the salaries of personnel in the system, with the protest continuing until the Government comes up with a credible solution, which provides very clear prospects, only then, those who have signed for its commencement will give up this form of protest, told Agerpres.

The unionists advise parents to keep their children at home during the strike, although they have given assurances that "there will be no lockout in schools."

"There are schools that will be 100pct on strike and there is no one to supervise them. The recommendation to parents is to keep their children at home, but schools are not closing. Let's be very clear: no lockdowns on schools. Where there are teachers who are not on strike, they will take care of the children if they are to come to school," President of the Federation of Education Free Trade Unions (FSLI) Simion Hancescu stated at the end of negotiations at the Victoria Palace.

Government representatives proposed, at the meeting with trade union leaders on Sunday, financial incentives for new teachers and tenured teachers in educational units located in disadvantaged areas.

The Executive also maintained its commitment to increase salaries up to the maximum of the non-teaching staff scale included in Annex 8, in addition to the application of Salary Law No. 153, a Government press release mentioned.

This measure, aimed at increasing income, will be extended to the other categories of employees in Annex 8.

President of the "Spiru Haret" Trade Unions Federation in Education Marius Ovidiu Nistor underscored that in order to stop such an action, trade unionists must receive from the Executive a solution that is credible and which provides very clear prospects. "I would have wished and it is the wish of all those who work in the system that this general strike had not taken place. We didn't want it, we were forced to end up here. It is an accumulation of grievances, and its duration depends strictly on the response that the Government gives and of course on the desire of our colleagues," Nistor mentioned on Sunday.