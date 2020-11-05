GeneralElection2020/PM Orban: We are prepared to provide election conditions for zero coronavirus contagion risk

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the Government is prepared to ensure the conditions for conducting the general election so that the persons participating in the election process have zero risk of contagion with the novel coronavirus.

"We are prepared to provide the conditions for conducting the election campaign and the conduct of the day of voting so that the person participating in the election process has zero risk of contagion with the novel coronavirus," Orban said in the beginning of the Government meeting presided by President Klaus Iohannis.He said elections were organized on Sunday in Romania, mentioning the voting for the President of the Republic of Moldova.