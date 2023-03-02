 
     
George Enescu Philharmonic Symphonic Orchestra to give extraordinary concert at Organ Hall in Chisinau

festivalul George Enescu

The George Enescu Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Yuri Botnari, on March 5 will give an extraordinary concert at the Organ Hall in Chisinau, Moldova, for the first time in 30 years, told Agerpres.

Performed will be Romanian Medley by Sabin Pautza; Cello Concerto No.1, Op.33 by Camille Saint-Saens, and Symphony no. 5 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The soloist will be cellist Andrei Ionita, one of the most appreciated Romanian artists of the younger generation, the 2015 winner of the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians.

The concert is funded by the Romanian Government's Department for Relations with Moldova.

