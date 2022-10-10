Georgia's President to pay visit to Romania; Salome Zourabichvili to be received by President Iohannis

Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania.

The visit of President Salome Zourabichvili to Bucharest will take place in an anniversary context, as this year Romania and Georgia are marking 30 years since the restoration of diplomatic relations, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, the political consultations of Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Salome Zourabichvili will focus on the recent developments and transformations at the regional and international level, especially the profound change in the security environment of the Black Sea region, against the background of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Also, the decisions taken at the NATO Summit in Madrid, with relevance in this area, and respectively at the June European Council in Brussels regarding Georgia's European perspective, will be addressed.

The discussions with President Salome Zourabichvili will also focus on concrete ways to increase connectivity between Romania and Georgia, with capitalizing on the transit potential between Europe and Asia of the two countries, in terms of transport, energy and interpersonal contacts.

At the end of the talks, the two presidents will sign the Joint Declaration on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Romania and Georgia.

The President of Georgia is making an official visit to Romania at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis.