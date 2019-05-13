Germany's Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt: We have never opposed Romania's entry into Schengen area

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, Cord Meier-Klodt, stated on Monday in Galati that the country he represents has never opposed Romania's entry into the Schengen area, according to Agerpres.

I want to say something at the beginning: We have never opposed Romania's entry into the Schengen area, this objective is maintained on our part. We have proposed a solution: for example, Schengen accession step by step, firstly only the airports to enter the Schengen area. I think, and this must be understood, that such a project needs the consensus of all participants. Technical preparations are an aspect, but in the end it is a political decision. Part of my work, of my efforts, is to talk to the officials and show them that they can do something to reach such a political compromise and to facilitate it, said Cord Meier-Klodt.

Asked if he could give a time horizon for the first step, the one with the entry of airports into the Schengen area, the ambassador replied: It is hard to say. Let us not forget that elections will soon be held and we will have a new political constellation, then we will see. The time factor depends a lot on the political signals from one side and from the other.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, Cord Meier-Klodt, was in Galati on Monday, where he had a meeting with the county and municipality officials where they discussed about the economic prospects, but especially about the infrastructure.

The diplomat also participated at the Eternity Cemetery in the commemoration of the Romanian and German soldiers who died in the battles of the last century.

Cord Meier-Klodt also visited two national colleges and Lower Danube University, where German is taught, and spoke to young people and teenagers about the challenges of today's Europe in the context of the European elections.