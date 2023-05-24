Germany's President welcomed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is paying a state visit to Romania until Friday, told Agerpres.

The Federal President was welcomed with military honours.

President Klaus Iohannis' delegation includes Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, presidential advisors Luminita Odobescu, Diana Paun, Daniela Barsan, Delia Dinu, Cosmin Marinescu.

The two presidents will have head to head and official talks, followed by joint press statements.

The Presidential Administration said that the talks of the two heads of state will focus on the development and deepening of Romanian-German cooperation in topical political, security and economic matters. The two Presidents will convey a message of solidarity and support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of brutal aggression by the Russian Federation. The talks will also address the strong support and endorsement of both countries for the Republic of Moldova.

The two heads of state will also exchange views on the development of the security situation and the further strengthening of the forward defence posture on NATO's Eastern Flank in preparation for the Vilnius Summit.

The President of Germany will meet with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Senate interim President Alina Gorghiu, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu. President Steinmeier has also planned a meeting with representatives of the business community.

On Thursday, Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be in Sibiu. The President of Germany will end his visit to Romania in Timisoara on Friday.