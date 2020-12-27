Gheorghita: We should ensure in the next six months immunization of 60-70% of population

The head of the National Committee for the management of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, the military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, declared that, if things go well, in the next six months an immunization of 60-70% of the population against the new coronavirus should be ensured.

"If things go well and the availability of vaccines will be that which we need, we should be able to immunize about 60-70% of the population in the first six months, which is the level at which the consequences of the pandemic are much diminished and we can put an end to this scourge", Valeriu Gheorghita said on Sunday at the Matei Bals Institute where the administration of the first doses of vaccine against the new coronavirus took place.

He explained that on Monday, December 28, Romania will receive the next batch of vaccines, and on Tuesday their distribution to the 370 centers in medical units will start.Regarding the start of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that this is an "exciting moment" and will do everything in his power to ensure that the vaccination of people takes place safely."It's an exciting time for everyone. I have to tell you that today is the birthday of Professor Louis Pasteur, the father of microbiology, and I believe that this vaccination campaign is a tribute to medical research, scientific progress and all those who sacrificed to save human lives, the whole medical body, but also all the patients who unfortunately had to suffer because of this pandemic", said Gheorghita.

