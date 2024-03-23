Goal of United Right Alliance - joint lists in as many counties as possible (Ludovic Orban)

Chairman of the Force of the Right Party, Ludovic Orban, says that the United Right Alliance aims to have joint lists of candidates for local elections in as many counties as possible.

He said that the parties that make up the alliance are prepared both for the scenario in which the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) would declare unconstitutional the merger of local and European Parliament elections, and for the one in which both elections will be held on June 9, Agerpres informs.

"If we fail to get state institutions to act in accordance with the Constitution (...), we will have to participate in the elections. For this reason, both at county and national level, negotiations have started to find the best formula for the political parties of the United Right Alliance to participate in the local elections. Our goal in these negotiations is to succeed to run as the United Right Alliance in as many counties as possible, for the county council, the municipal council, the president of the county council, the mayoral candidate. Our goal is, I repeat, in as many counties as possible to manage to negotiate and participate with joint lists of the United Right Alliance," Orban said on Saturday in Pitesti.He said that all candidates will be nominated according to the alliance's protocol and based on "objective criteria", so that the best candidates will enter the race."Of course, in rural areas, where the share of the political vote is not as important as it is in municipalities and cities, if, let's say, there are two competitive candidates belonging to two political parties in the alliance and will not get along (...), they can participate on behalf of USR [Save Romania Union] and Right Force or on PMP [the People's Movement Party] and USR (...). Of course we would like them to be elected in as many places as possible," said Ludovic Orban.The leader of the Force of the Right Party said that the wish is for the candidates of the United Right Alliance for the positions of county council president and mayor of a county municipality to be announced by the end of next week.