Goods worth 660,768 RON seized by inspectors from the Constanta Border Customs Office

The customs inspectors from the Constanta Border Office - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate detained goods worth over 600,000 RON as a result of the physical control carried out on the goods in a container arrived from China, for a commercial company based in Odessa - Ukraine, announced the Romanian Customs Authority.

The inspectors detained 13,540 pieces of FM modulators, LED lamps, USB cables, USB adapters, car chargers, kitchen timers, IPAD pencils, mobile phone cases, goods likely to affect the intellectual property rights of the "BASEUS" brand, Agerpres informs.

The value of goods likely to affect property rights, if they had been sold at the value of the original goods, is approximately 660,768 RON.

In order to ensure the respect of intellectual property rights during the customs clearance operations, the customs authority retained the goods susceptible to being counterfeited, in order to send them for expertise, upon completion of the case, after which the necessary legal measures will be ordered.