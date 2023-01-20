 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Goods worth 660,768 RON seized by inspectors from the Constanta Border Customs Office

Mediafax
bani

The customs inspectors from the Constanta Border Office - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate detained goods worth over 600,000 RON as a result of the physical control carried out on the goods in a container arrived from China, for a commercial company based in Odessa - Ukraine, announced the Romanian Customs Authority.

The inspectors detained 13,540 pieces of FM modulators, LED lamps, USB cables, USB adapters, car chargers, kitchen timers, IPAD pencils, mobile phone cases, goods likely to affect the intellectual property rights of the "BASEUS" brand, Agerpres informs.

The value of goods likely to affect property rights, if they had been sold at the value of the original goods, is approximately 660,768 RON.

In order to ensure the respect of intellectual property rights during the customs clearance operations, the customs authority retained the goods susceptible to being counterfeited, in order to send them for expertise, upon completion of the case, after which the necessary legal measures will be ordered.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.