Gotham Independent Film Awards a anunțat nominalizările: producţiile regizate de femei domină lista

Cinci producţii regizate de femei sunt nominalizate la categoria „cel mai bun lungmetraj” a Gotham Independent Film Awards, reprezentând o premieră în cazul evenimentului.

Mai mult de 500 de filme au fost înscrise pentru a 30-a ediţie a IFP Gotham Awards, faţă de 380 câte au fost anul trecut, potrivit news.ro.

Anul acesta au fost nominalizate 41 de filme şi seriale. La procesul desemnării nominalizărilor au participat 35 de scenarişti, critici şi programatori.

Gala de decernare a IFP Gotham Awards va avea loc pe 11 ianuarie 2021.

Lista nominalizărilor

Cel mai bun lungmetraj: “The Assistant” – de Kitty Green; “First Cow” – de Kelly Reichardt; “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” – de Eliza Hittman; “Nomadland” – de Chloé Zhao; “Relic” – de Natalie Erika James.

Cel mai bun documentar: “76 Days” – de Hao Wu, Weixi Chen, Anonymous; “City Hall” – de Frederick Wiseman; “Our Time Machine” – de Yang Sun, S. Leo Chiang; “A Thousand Cuts” – de Ramona S. Diaz; “Time” – de Garrett Bradley.

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: “Bacurau” – de Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles; “Beanpole” – de Kantemir Balagov; “Cuties” (Mignonnes) – de Maïmouna Doucouré; “Identifying Features” – de Fernanda Valadez; “Martin Eden” – de Pietro Marcello; “Wolfwalkers” – de Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart.

Regizor-revelaţie: Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix); Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment); Alex Thompson, “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Laboratories); Carlo Mirabella-Davis, “Swallow” (IFC Films); Andrew Patterson, “The Vast of Night” (Amazon Studios).

Cel mai bun scenariu: “Bad Education” – Mike Makowsky (HBO); “First Cow” – Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt (A24); “The Forty-Year-Old Version” – Radha Blank (Netflix); “Fourteen” – Dan Sallitt (Grasshopper Film); “The Vast of Night” – James Montague, Craig Sanger (Amazon Studios).

Cel mai bun actor: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios); Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix); Jude Law, “The Nest” (IFC Films); John Magaro, “First Cow” (A24); Jesse Plemons, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix).

Cea mai bună actriţă: Nicole Beharie, “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment); Jessie Buckley, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix); Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24); Carrie Coon, “The Nest” (IFC Films); Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures).

Actor-revelaţie: Jasmine Batchelor, “The Surrogate” (Monument Releasing); Kingsley Ben-Adir, “One Night in Miami…” (Amazon Studios); Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features); Orion Lee, “First Cow” (A24); Kelly O’Sullivan, “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Laboratories).

Serial: “The Great” – de Tony McNamara (Hulu); “Immigration Nation” (Netflix); “P-Valley” – de Katori Hall (STARZ); “Unorthodox” – de Anna Winger, Alexa Karolinski (Netflix); “Watchmen” – de Damon Lindelof (HBO).

Miniserie: “Betty” (HBO); “Dave” – de Dave Burd, Jeff Schaffer (FX Networks); “I May Destroy You” – de Michaela Coel (HBO); “Taste the Nation” (Hulu); “Work in Progress” – de Abby McEnany, Tim Mason (SHOWTIME).

Membrii organizaţiei Independent Filmmaker Project vor desemna câştigătorul Gotham Audience Award, în decembrie.