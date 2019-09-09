Gov't convenes in first meeting after ALDE ministers' resignation

The government convenes Monday in a meeting from 16:00 hrs, the agenda including several draft decisions.

This is the first government meeting after the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) ministers resigned. President Klaus Iohannis rejected the proposals of interim ministers submitted by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila for portfolios left vacant following these resignations."The crisis we are in is generated by the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] through the irresponsible behavior towards the Romanian government. This crisis, which PSD and all their allies have been guilty of in these years, tends to get worse and has more and more serious consequences, to be felt by all the citizens. The conflicts within the governing coalition, the PSD's desperation to remain in power, the internal struggles and the bargaining of job have nothing to do with the real agenda of the Romanians. I do not in any way endorse such a petty political game and, as such, I categorically reject the proposals submitted for the interim ministers," said the president, last week, in a press statement held at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.In response, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told President Klaus Iohannis that citizens are still waiting for explanations as to why he "repeatedly violates the Constitution" and said that his attempt to "create panic in society is unspeakable cynicism".The Government has also notified the Constitutional Court about a possible legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Executive and the President of Romania in relation to the refusal of the president to appoint interim ministers.