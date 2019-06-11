Gov't: Important progress in implementing Objectives for Sustainable Development during Romania's EU Council presidency

The adoption of the EU Council conclusions "Towards an ever more sustainable Europe by 2030" was one of the most important achievements during Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to a Government release, the seventh and last meeting of the Working Group on the 2030 Agenda under Romania's presidency of the EU Council took place on Tuesday, chaired in the last months by Csilla Lorincz, Office head of the Department for Sustainable Development.

"During Romania's Presidency of the EU Council, important progress has been made in implementing the Sustainable Development Objectives at European level. The adoption of the EU Council Conclusions 'Towards an ever more sustainable Europe by 2030' was one of this period's most important achievements. The 27 articles reaffirm the European Union's commitment to the 2030 Agenda and outline a framework through which it can be implemented. The EU Council conclusions will also be included in the discussions underlying the European Commission's Strategic Agenda, which will guide public policies for the coming years," the press release reads.

State advisor Laszlo Borbely mentioned that Romania has fulfilled its objectives on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development during its presidency of the EU Council.

"We have achieved, in a record time, the consensus of the member states to adopt the set of Conclusions that has the potential to shape the policies of the European Union by 2030. At the same time, we have successfully promoted sustainable development partnerships through the international conference of 16 April, in which some 300 people from over 40 countries participated," said Laszlo Borbely, according to the press release.