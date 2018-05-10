stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't passes emergency ordinance regulating public-private partnerships

www.economica.net

On Thursday, the Government passed an emergency ordinance regulating the conclusion and implementation of public-private partnerships. 


"The public-private partnership emergency ordinance was adopted today at the Government meeting (...) The text of the law on public-private partnership contained certain overlapping, errors of definition, some unclear provisions, which made this emergency ordinance needed (...) First of all, we are talking about a necessary clarification that frees up investment in important infrastructure and local development projects. Under this piece of legislation, the public-private partnership aims to achieve or rehabilitate and/or extend an asset or property belonging to the public partner, as the case may be. The ordinance regulates the possibility of public-private partnership projects that involve exclusively the operation of a public service," governmental spokesman Nelu Barbu told journalists at the Government House.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×