Gov't: PM Dancila informs President Iohannis that she will attend consultations to be held at Presidential Palace

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday will participate in the consultations on foreign policy matters, after being invited by President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, reads a release of the Government sent to STIRIPESURSE.RO

"Mr. President, I received your invitation to participate in the consultations on foreign affairs matters of a topical interest, namely the recent developments in the Middle East and Romania's bilateral relations with the Israel State. I am confirming now that I will participate," said Viorica Dancila, according to the release.President Klaus Iohannis invited the head of the Executive, Viorica Dancila, on Tuesday, to the Cotroceni Palace, for consultations meant to clarify some aspects related to the foreign affairs, informs the Presidential Administration."Dear Mrs. Prime Minister, considering the Government's opinions of lately related to the recent developments in foreign affairs, based on the provisions of article 86 of the Constitution, I invite you to participate in the May 15, 11 am consultations, to be held at the Cotroceni Palace. The consultations will focus aspects related to Romania's foreign affairs, including the relocation of the Romanian Embassy from Israel, which are urgent matters and of a special importance," showed the invitation addressed by the PM by Klaus Iohannis.The head of the state specified that the Prime Minister can be accompanied by the relevant ministers.