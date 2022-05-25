Government approves job positions increase in Internal Affairs Ministry by 7,880

The Government has approved during Wednesday's session to increase the number of positions within the Ministry of Internal Affairs by 7,880, most of them in the Police - 5,654, informed the Executive spokesman, Dan Carbunaru.

He specified that this increase does not imply additional budgetary efforts.

"These are jobs needed to resize structures within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), Romanian Police, Border Police, the Romanian Gendarmerie, Passport General Directorate. (...) These are structures that need a lot of jobs. Those from Immigration are managing the wave of refugees that entered Romania, (...) but there are also jobs required for managing special situations which the police have been taking care of, special structures for searching for missing persons or operating the electronic surveillance system," Carbunaru explained.

"This is not an announcement regarding employment that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will make, it is an announcement that is aimed at organizing and configuring the Ministry's organizational chart, this is about jobs and not about people. We are not talking about hiring, 7,880 hiring, but positions in the organizational chart. It is a form of organization, it is not a job advertisement," Dan Carbunaru mentioned.AGERPRES