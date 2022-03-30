Government approves signing EIB contract regarding Fund for digitization and climate action funds

The Government has approved the negotiation and signing of the financing contract with the European Investment Bank regarding the Fund for digitalisation, climate action and other areas of interest funds, component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), with an allotment of 300 million euro, said the spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru.

"I would also point out, with regard to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the approval of the negotiation and signing of the financing contract between the Government of Romania and the European Investment Bank regarding the Fund for digitalisation, climate action and other areas of interest funds. This fund is a component of the PNRR, having an allotment of 300 million euro, and in this way the Government of Romania has marked the fulfillment of an important milestone assumed within the PNRR," said Dan Carbunaru, on Wednesday, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace, Agerpres.ro informs.