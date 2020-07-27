Government, discussing possibility of imposing obligation to wear masks in crowded outdoor public spaces

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday about the situation at the seaside that there are several measures under analysis, indicating, among other things, the obligation of wearing a mask in very crowded outdoor public spaces.

"There are several measures under analysis, limiting the program for terraces, clubs, respecting the distancing rules. It is very difficult to identify whether a group of people represents a family or not and then we could impose compliance with the distancing rules for all those on the beach. We also had discussions with several prefects, several representatives of the county committees for emergency, who told us that there are places, even outdoors - for example a market or a promenade - where, due to overcrowding, there is a risk of spreading [the virus, ed.n.] and we are also discussing the possibility of imposing the obligation to wear masks in such very crowded spaces. It is being considered, we haven't made any decision yet, but we are trying to take specific measures so as to reduce to the minimum the high risk of spreading," Orban said at the PNL (National Liberal Party) headquarters.

He pointed out that a meeting takes place weekly with the ministers and representatives of the control institutions in which the report of each entity is analyzed and the plan of measures for the following week is established.