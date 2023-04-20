Gov't adds five new specialisations to nomenclature of university study programmes 2023 - 2024

The Government on Thursday approved the nomenclature of university study programmes for the academic year 2023 - 2024, adding five new specialisations to meet the demand of the labour market, according to governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

"At the initiation of the Ministry of Education, a government decision was passed approving the nomenclature of areas and specialisation in university study programmes and the organisation of higher education establishments for the academic year 2023 - 2024. Five new specialisations or university study programmes will be established which lead to the acquisition of skills required by the labour market. The branch of Applied Sciences, with the specialisation Applied Forensic Sciences is set up for bachelor's, master's and doctoral studies as part of the fundamental area of Mathematics and Natural Sciences," Carbunaru said after a government meeting.

The other new university specialisations are Metal Materials Science Engineering, Operational Intelligence, Food Chemistry, and Structural Mechanics Calculus, told Agerpres.

According to Carbunaru, there are 53 public higher education establishments in Romania that provide 2,175 specialisations or programmes.