Gov't approves draft law for ratification of Agreement with U.S. on collaboration in use of travel information

The Government approved on Tuesday the draft law for the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United States of America on collaboration in the use of travel information, signed on January 19, 2024, in Bucharest.

The bill is to be sent to the Parliament, with the request to be debated and approved in the emergency procedure, Agerpres informs.

According to a Government press release, the agreement establishes the cooperation framework regarding the evaluation, analysis and exchange of travel information, with the aim of ensuring the security and protection of life and safety of citizens.

"The draft law creates the possibility for the Romanian authorities to implement the ATS-G program (Automated Targeting System - Global), a program that offers Romania a tool to identify and track cross-border criminals, known or suspected, obtaining information about organized crime networks, as well as for the detection of potential threats to national security", states the quoted source.

The transfer of information will be done through channels established by the parties and within the limits of the applicable legislation, only for the purpose of identifying security risks.

The competent authorities for the implementation of the agreement are: for the Romanian side - the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Romania, through the General Inspectorate of the Border Police/National Passenger Information Unit (IGPF/UNIP), and for the American side - the Department for Home Security of the United States (DHS) through the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

"The implementation of the cooperation document will continue to strengthen the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America, allowing the competent authorities to respond more efficiently and quickly to various threats, the goal being to increase the security of the citizens of both countries", the Government also informs.