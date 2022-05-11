 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't approves financial ceilings allotted to coupled support for farmers in 2021

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Guvernul Romaniei

The Government has approved, on Wednesday, the financial ceilings allotted to coupled support measures for farmers for requests made in 2021, with 46,000 farmers to benefit from a 87 million euros worth of support, the Executive's spokesperson, Dan Carbunaru, announced.

"Today, the Government has approved the decision regarding the financial ceilings allotted to coupled support measures in the vegetable sector for requests made in 2021. It regards 46,000 Romanian farmers, who, fulfilling eligibility criteria, will benefit from support totalling 87 million euro," said Carbunaru in a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.