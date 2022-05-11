Gov't approves financial ceilings allotted to coupled support for farmers in 2021

The Government has approved, on Wednesday, the financial ceilings allotted to coupled support measures for farmers for requests made in 2021, with 46,000 farmers to benefit from a 87 million euros worth of support, the Executive's spokesperson, Dan Carbunaru, announced.

"Today, the Government has approved the decision regarding the financial ceilings allotted to coupled support measures in the vegetable sector for requests made in 2021. It regards 46,000 Romanian farmers, who, fulfilling eligibility criteria, will benefit from support totalling 87 million euro," said Carbunaru in a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace. AGERPRES