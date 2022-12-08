 
     
Gov't approves granting of food aid in 2023 as well

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Guvernul Romaniei

The Government decided, on Thursday, to grant food aid of 250 RON every two months for the next year as well for people and families in vulnerable situations.

"Regarding the food card, the validity of this card has been extended for the whole year 2023 and its granting for the whole year 2023, i.e. 250 RON once every two months. The income ceiling up to which this food price increase compensation is granted was increased from 1,500 RON to 1,700 RON", announced the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Marcel Bolos.

The minister indicated that the number of beneficiaries of food cards is 2.4 million.AGERPRES

