Gov't approves Romania-Turkey Agreement signed in Instanbul on March 31

The Government adopted, in Wednesday's meeting, a Government Decision for the approval of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Turkey for funding some projects in certain areas, signed in Istanbul on March 31, 2022.

The document aims at the possibility of financing some projects in certain priority areas of cooperation - education, social-cultural, environment, health, tourism, a Government press release informs, told Agerpres.

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge with implementing the provisions of this Agreement, on behalf of the Government of Romania, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), being the entity in charge with implementing the provisions on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Turkey, the source mentions.

