Gov't borrows over RON 600 million on Monday off banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Monday borrowed RON 600 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 114 months and an average yield of 7.34% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was RON 600 million, and the banks offered RON 1.239 billion.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday to borrow another RON 90 million lei at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

MP has planned for April 2023 to borrow RON 6.7 billion off commercial banks, to which RON 930 million lei can be added in additional sessions of non-competitive offers related to bond auctions.

The total amount of RON 7.63 billion lei is RON 1.71 billion higher than the one scheduled for March, of RON 5.92 billion, and it is intended for public debt refunding and government deficit financing.