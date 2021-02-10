Gov't discusses structural measures, including pension computation coefficient from January 1, 2022

The government discussed, in a first reading, an emergency ordinance that includes several structural measures, such as an increase in the state pension computation coefficient set for January 1, 2022, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday.

"At today's government meeting, we had talks about the emergency ordinance that we announced with the measures we want to take to reduce structural costs. The emergency ordinance is still under approval, so today we gave it a first reading (...) You know very well why it was important to take these measures (...) we are talking about a pension coefficient that was changed, the way in which the pension coefficient would increase under the Social Democratic Party (PSD) rule for electoral gains, set for September. We are rectifying, correcting this problem and we will increase the pension coefficient from January 1, 2022, as it has been until now," said Citu.

AGERPRES