Gov't spokesman Carbunaru discusses with OSCE representative Ribeiro importance of freedom of expression and media

Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru discussed on Wednesday with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro the importance of freedom of expression and the media, Agerpres reports.

"It was a dialogue in which we discussed the importance of freedom of expression, freedom of the media and the way the Romanian Government is involved in protecting these fundamental values in any democracy. As you know, the OSCE is one of the most respected organizations at the international level, of which Romania is a part, and this has been a good opportunity to discuss the need to protect these values, based on free speech and the way in which, in collaboration with the media, with civil society, a democratic government must position itself especially in this complicated period at regional level," Carbunaru told a press conference held at Victoria Palace of Government.He noted that after the government meeting on Wednesday, members of the Cabinet had a discussion with representatives of civil society "from the perspective of the need to have the best and most appropriate communication".Teresa Ribeiro, on a working visit to Romania, talked on Tuesday with Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta, about the situation in Ukraine, emphasizing the need to protect journalists, media professionals and associated staff in situations of conflict, as well as the offensive of the Russian false narratives and manipulations of information on the media, exacerbated in the context of the unjustified and unprovoked military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.