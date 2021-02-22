Gov't to meet this evening to pass final 2021 national budget law

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has said the government will meet this evening to pass the final form of the 2021 national budget law and the 2021 social security budget law, according to AGERPRES.

"Most likely, the national budget law and the state social insurance law will be sent to Parliament tomorrow. As soon as they reach Parliament, I and Mrs Anca Dragu, chair of the Senate, will decide to convene the standing bureaus in a joint sitting to set the timeline of debates on the two extremely important laws to Romania," Orban said at the Parliament House.