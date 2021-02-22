 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't to meet this evening to pass final 2021 national budget law

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has said the government will meet this evening to pass the final form of the 2021 national budget law and the 2021 social security budget law, according to AGERPRES.

"Most likely, the national budget law and the state social insurance law will be sent to Parliament tomorrow. As soon as they reach Parliament, I and Mrs Anca Dragu, chair of the Senate, will decide to convene the standing bureaus in a joint sitting to set the timeline of debates on the two extremely important laws to Romania," Orban said at the Parliament House.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.