Gov't to pass ordinance earmarking 175 million euros for preparing start of school year

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that the government will pass an emergency ordinance earmarking 175 million euros to reimburse expenses made by local administrations and schools to prepare for the school year amid the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

"Following the approval of the Legislative Council, we will have to make two emergency ordinances. The first (...) is the emergency ordinance earmarking the amount of 175 million euros for the reimbursement of expenses made by local administrations and schools to prepare for the school year. It is a piece of legislation under which we reimburse expenses for the purchase of tablets for students, we reimburse expenses for protective equipment, masks and other individual protective equipment, both for students and for teachers in need," Orban said at the beginning of a government meeting.

According to Orban, those are expenses necessary for the preparation of schools, so as to reduce the risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2.

"I am calling on the General Secretariat to send the ordinance urgently to the Official Journal so that it may come out during the day. Also, Madam Deputy Prime Minister, please call a meeting with the representatives of the associations of local administrations, the association of towns, cities, communes, together with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration to establish the details of the measures to be taken for the preparation of the school year," added the Prime Minister.

