Gov't to take responsibility for legislative package including amendments, repeal of controversial ordinance

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the Government will take responsibility before Parliament for a first legislative package that includes amendments to justice legislation, repealing OUG No.51/2019 and to law on spending caps.

"Allow me to officially inform you of the decision we have discussed with each minister, namely that of taking responsibility before Parliament for two packages of laws. The first responsibility taking is for a bill that will include amendments in two areas and the law on spending caps. (...) The first responsibility taking will be to extend the terms contained in justice legislation regarding the early retirement of magistrates, regarding the transition from two-judge to three-judge panels and extending the deadline for the entry into force of increasing the seniority required to join the judiciary from two to four years. We have set to abrogate these provisions next year, so that they will no longer exist, they will not put us in a position to extend the deadline at the end of the year," said Orban in the beginning of a Government meeting.He added that, with the extension of the deadline for the entry into force of the three terms in the field of Justice, Ordinance No.51/2019 will also be repealed, in order to allow the reimbursement of commuting to and from school."The bill for which we will take responsibility first also includes a bill on spending caps, which is necessary for the subsequent adoption of the law on the national budget. (...) At this meeting, we will discuss the text in a first reading, we will not pass it. I have said that I will call a meeting of the government on Tuesday so that we can pass and start the responsibility taking procedure on Tuesday," said Orban.