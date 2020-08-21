 
     
Grain exports up 30 pct January through May 2020

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania exported grain in the first five months of 2020 totalling 1.138 billion euro, 30.1 pct more than in the same period of the previous year, according to data centralized by the National Statistics Institute.

On the other hand, imports of cereals amounted to 298.3 million euro (plus 70.2 pct), resulting in a surplus of 840 million euro.

Exports of wheat and meslin totalled 472,118 million euro, representing 41.4 pct of total grain exports, and maize exports amounted to 592,457 million euro (52 pct of total).

In the countries of the European Union, cereals amounting to 272.7 million euro were exported during the period mentioned. The main destinations were Spain (41 million euro), Italy (37.7 million euro) and France (36.7 million euro).

As regards imports from EU countries, they totalled 281.2 million euro, and mainly originated in Hungary (grain imports of 144 million euro), Bulgaria (77.2 million euro) and France (34.3 million euro).

